 Top
    Close photo mode

    China coal mine fire kills 21

    The fire broke out at a mine in Jixi city operated by the state-owned Heilongjiang Longmay Mining Holding Group

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ A fire at a coal mine in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang has killed 21 people, Report informs citing AFP.

    The fire broke out late Friday evening at a mine in Jixi city operated by the state-owned Heilongjiang Longmay Mining Holding Group, Xinhua news agency said, but gave no further details of the accident. 

    China - the world's largest producer of coal - is grappling to improve standards in the poorly regulated sector.

    Accidents in Chinese coal mines killed 931 people last year, a top work safety official said in March.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi