Charlie Hebdo attacks: Vast Paris rally to take place

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Huge crowds and some 40 world leaders have gathered in Paris for a unity march after 17 people were killed during three days of deadly attacks.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, more than a million marchers are expected to take the streets.

Police are seeking accomplices of the gunmen who attacked satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

Ahead of the rally, a video emerged appearing to show supermarket gunman Amedy Coulibaly pledging allegiance to militant group Islamic State.

In the video, he said he was working with the Charlie Hebdo attackers: "We have split our team into two... to increase the impact of our actions."

Said and Cherif Kouachi - who were shot dead by police on Friday - killed 11 people at the magazine offices in the French capital on Wednesday, and a policeman in a nearby street.