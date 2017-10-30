Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont flees to Belgium

© REUTERS/ Ruben Moreno Garcia

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has left Spain.

Report informs citing foreign media, he travelled to Brussels.

Alongside with Puigdemont, other member of Catalan government who have been active in holding a "referendum" in Catalonia and declaring their independence have fled Spain and are currently in Brussels.

Belgian government official said that appeals of Catalan opposition leaders on asylum to be satisfied.

Spain's prosecutor José Manuel Maza said on Monday morning that rebellion, sedition, and provocation charges would be levelled at the former leaders of the Catalan government, which has been suspended by the Spanish central government in Madrid.

In accordance with Spanish law a judge will not assess the charges.