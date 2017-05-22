Car crashes into people in Tel Aviv

© newsru.co.il

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people have been injured, two seriously, after a car drive into crowds of people in Tel Aviv moments before Donald Trump was due to arrive in the country.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, local television channels broadcast, not excluding version of the terrorist attack.

According to them, a deliberate impact occurred on Jaffa road in Tel Aviv.

The incident happened an hour before the expected arrival in Israel of US President Donald Trump.