Car blast kills 5 securitymen in Pakistan

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least five security personnel were killed and two others wounded today in a bombing in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on the roadside in Margut area and was detonated when a security forces vehicle was passing by.

"The attack killed five men and two others were injured," a security official said. It was a remote control explosion which also damaged the vehicle.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack which came days after last week's suicide bombing near an anti-polio vaccination center which killed at least 15 people.

Balochistan, of which Quetta is the capital, has been in the grip of a low-intensity armed insurgency since 2004 with ethnic Baloch nationalists and Taliban insurgents carrying out attacks.