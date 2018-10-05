Candidates for Nobel peace prize named

© AFP

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ / Nobel peace prize 2018 was awarded to surgeon Denis Mukwege and human rights activist Nadia Murad "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict".

Report informs citing foreign media that this year the short list included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Amal, a wife of George Clooney, lawyer and human rights activist.