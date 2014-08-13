 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Canada will provide a vaccine against Ebola

    Canada will send thousands of doses of an experimental vaccine to Africa

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Canada will provide a vaccine against Ebola fever. Report informs citing Lenta.ru, Canada will send thousands of doses of an experimental vaccine to Africa.The medicine will be given to the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Minister of Health Rona Ambrose stated, that the medicine had been developed in the State National Microbiology Laboratory.

    The decision to use the drug was taken after the WHO Expert Committee recognized the use of experimental drugs against Ebola ethical.

    The assistant of the Head of the organization, Marie-Paule Kieny issued that three types of drugs were being examined. This medicine could help in the fight against the disease, which is still considered incurable

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi