Canada small plane crash: casualties reported

Police in Kingston, Ont., have confirmed there were “numerous fatalities” after a small aircraft Piper PA-32R crashed in a wooded area in the northwest portion of the city, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Det. Joel Fisher with the Kingston police says the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area two kilometres west of Bayridge Drive and north of Creekford Road.

Fisher says police were made aware that a small aircraft had gone missing just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

At this time, Fisher would not comment about how many people were in the plane, where the plane had come from or where it was heading. Kingston police say they will not be releasing how many people died in the crash until further investigation is completed.

OPP confirmed that the aircraft is a Piper PA-32R model plane, which seats up to six people. The Transportation Safety Board says the plane is registered in the United States, and it was travelling from the Buttonville Airport in Toronto towards Kingston.