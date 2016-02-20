Cameron: Britain will vote on whether to remain in the EU in June

Britain will vote on whether to remain in the EU on Thursday 23 June, Prime Minister David Cameron has said, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The prime minister made his historic announcement in Downing Street after briefing the cabinet.

He said he would be campaigning to remain in a reformed EU - and described the vote as one of the biggest decisions "in our lifetimes".

Ministers immediately divided up into the leave and remain camps as the campaigns got under way in earnest.

In his statement, Mr Cameron warned that leaving the European Union would be a "leap in the dark" as he urged voters to back his reform deal.