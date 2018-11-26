 Top
    Close photo mode

    California's deadliest wildfire fully contained

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Camp Fire – the nation's deadliest in a century – has been fully contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

    Report informs citing USA Today that the wildfire, which ignited in a rural area Nov. 8 before consuming the town of Paradise and roaring through nearby communities, has left a staggering toll. At least 85 people have been killed; nearly 500 are listed as missing. Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, have been destroyed.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi