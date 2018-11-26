California's deadliest wildfire fully contained

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Camp Fire – the nation's deadliest in a century – has been fully contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Report informs citing USA Today that the wildfire, which ignited in a rural area Nov. 8 before consuming the town of Paradise and roaring through nearby communities, has left a staggering toll. At least 85 people have been killed; nearly 500 are listed as missing. Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, have been destroyed.