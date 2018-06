Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Thirty-eight people have died after the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff in northern Ethiopia.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

“A total of 38 people, (28 male, and 10 female) were killed in the accident.”

In total, there were 48 people in bus, most of whom were students. Ten survivors were hospitalized in the nearest hospitals. The cause of the accident is not specified.