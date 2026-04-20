Bus crash in northern India kills 20, injures 36

A passenger bus veered off a road and plunged into a ravine in northern India, killing at least 20 people and injuring 36 others, according to local authorities, Report informs.

Indian police told reporters that the crash occurred under unclear circumstances, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident. Early reports suggest that difficult road conditions or a possible technical failure of the vehicle may have contributed to the tragedy.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site, with emergency teams working to extract victims from the wreckage. The injured have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Officials have not yet released further details about the identities of the victims or the exact location of the crash.