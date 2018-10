© AFP 2018 / Belga/Eric Lalmand

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Brussels Airport cancelled 150 flights due to a strike of baggage handlers protesting about working conditions.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the representative of the airport’s press service said.

"Today, 150 flights out of a total of 550 planned ones have been canceled," the press service said.

The day before, 120 flights were canceled.