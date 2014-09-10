​British Prime Minister called on Scots to vote against secession

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister David Cameron called on residents of Scotland "not to separate the UK" and vote against secession from the United Kingdom. Report informs, this was stated in the article of David Cameron, published by Daily Mail.

The Head of British government said that during the vote on a referendum Scots were supposed to do a historic choice which would be "inscribed in the future of the United Kingdom with indelible ink".

“This is a significant decision: there will be no way back," the Prime Minister stated.

The referendum on secession of Scotland from the United Kingdom will be held on September 18. If the majority of people in Scotland votes for secession, Scotland will secede from the UK on March 24, 2016.