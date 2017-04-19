 Top
    Close photo mode

    British PM: No another referendum will be on EU membership

    Theresa May: 'There is no way back

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ There will be no second referendum on maintenance of UK membership in the EU.

    Report informs citing BBC, British PM Theresa May said.

    "There is no way back", she said, adding that now the government needs to keep its promise on Brexit.

    In 2016 summer, soon after 52% of Britons voted for exit from the EU, campaign began for holding of a second referendum.

    An online petition on the second referendum on the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union has collected several million signatures.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi