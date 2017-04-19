British PM: No another referendum will be on EU membership

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ There will be no second referendum on maintenance of UK membership in the EU.

Report informs citing BBC, British PM Theresa May said.

"There is no way back", she said, adding that now the government needs to keep its promise on Brexit.

In 2016 summer, soon after 52% of Britons voted for exit from the EU, campaign began for holding of a second referendum.

An online petition on the second referendum on the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union has collected several million signatures.