British Parliament to vote on Brexit until January 21

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ / The house of Commons of the UK Parliament will vote on the Brexit agreement until 21 January 2019.
Report informs citing Interfax that Prime Minister Theresa May made the due statement speaking to British media.
British Prime Minister Theresa May decided to postpone voting on the Brexit agreement to a later date than scheduled for December 10 .
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author