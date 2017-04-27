 Top
    British Foreign Secretary: We refuse to recognize Crimea as part of Russia

    Boris Johnson stated that London refuses to accept Russia's annexation of Crimea© news.sky.com

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ British foreign secretary Boris Johnson stated that London refuses to accept Russia's annexation of Crimea.

    Report informs referring to Sky News.

    "We insist on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all European countries, and refuse to accept Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea", expressed his opinion British foreign secretary.

    Johnson noted that London continues to support the US in acting against the murder of innocents by official Damascus with chemical weapons in Syria.

    Earlier, Boris Johnson called on Moscow to join the Western coalition in the fight against the terrorist group ISIS.

