Britain FM: Assad has no place in Syria's future

Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Basharal-Assad has no place in Syria's future. This was stated by a spokesman for the British Foreign Ministry, Report informs referring to gazeta.ru.

'Bashar Assad has no place in Syria's future', said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry after the statement of US Secretary of State John Kerry that Washington will sooner or later begin negotiations with the Syrian president.

According to the spokesman for the British Foreign Minister, Britain will continue to impose sanctions on the regime until it reconsider its position, finishes violence and begins to engage in constructive negotiations with the moderate opposition.