Brazilian President: 'I will not leave office voluntarily'

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who temporarily suspended from her post under the senate's decision, declared that will not leave the office voluntarily', Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

'I will not resign, my conscience is clear', stated Rousseff during her meeting with representatives of the feminist movements in Sao Paulo.

In May, the head of Brazil was suspended from office for 180 days under decision of the senate. Vice President Michel Temer elected Acting President and formed a new cabinet. Consideration of Rousseff's final impeachment by the senate is scheduled for August.