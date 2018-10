Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ / American boxer Oscar de La Hoya intends to run for President of the United States in 2020, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to TMZ, this idea came to his mind after rapper Kanye West expressed a desire to compete for the chair of the American leader. Oscar de La Hoya believes that if West can nominate for presidency, why he can't.

The 45-year-old boxer completed his professional career in 2008.