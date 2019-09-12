Boris Johnson: I didn't lie to the Queen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected accusations that he lied to the Queen over his controversial suspension of Parliament in the run-up to the Brexit deadline, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Notably, earlier Johnson received the consent of the Queen for closing of Parliament from September 10 to October 14. He explained his decision by the fact that the government needs to present its new agenda and start implementing the domestic political program. In turn, the Parliament accused Johnson of intending to withdraw the country from the EU without a deal, concealment of related information and documents, as well as misinformation of the Queen to obtain a sanction to suspend the work of Parliament.

On September 11 the session court in Edinburgh – the highest instance of Scotland in civil cases recognized the suspension illegal, noting that Johnson was guided by the desire to continue the policy of leaving the EU without an agreement and without the intervention of Parliament in this process.

The British government said it was disappointed by the decision of the session court in Edinburgh and would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Asking the reporters’ question if he lied to the Queen, Johnson said: "Absolutely not. The High Court in England plainly agrees with us but the Supreme Court will have to decide. We need a Queen's Speech, we need to get on and do all sorts of things at a national level," he added.

Notably, Queen's speech-a statement of the main items on the government's agenda-is scheduled for October 14. Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31.