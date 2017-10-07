Border control toughens in Copenhagen airport

© РИА Новости / Сергей Субботин

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The new enhanced border control has been introduced at the Copenhagen airport Kastrup in accordance with the decisions of the EU on October 7 for all those who enter and leave the Schengen countries, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

One of the reasons for the revision and tightening of the rules was, in particular, the travel of citizens from EU member states to Syria or Iraq to join ISIS.

"We are introducing controls to improve safety. We will do our best to streamline the work with those who leave or enter Europe. This also applies to militants from Syria who return to Europe, "said Inger Støyberg, Danish Minister for Immigration, Integration and Housing.