Bloomberg spends fortune on his presidential campaign

Michael Bloomberg has already spent more than $500 million on his presidential campaign, Advertising Analytics, which calculates the advertising time paid by presidential candidates, announced on Monday, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

"Mike Bloomberg's current total for all media types: $509,512,884 or, in other words, half a billion dollars," the company said on Twitter.

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York and a former Republican and independent politician, is currently running for the presidency from the Democratic Party.

His fortune is estimated at more than $ 50 billion, and he finances his campaign from his budget.

Bloomberg still has not run in the primary in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, in a hope to show a good result on March 3, when 14 states will vote right away.