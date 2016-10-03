Suicide blast in Syria's Hama killed and wounded civilians

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber detonated himself in the al-Asi square in the Syrian city of Hama, killing and wounding civilians.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik, a terrorist with a suicide bomber belt detonated the explosive on the al-Asi square in Hama. There are victims and the wounded, the numbers are being clarified," the police said.

Meanwhile, a Hama police source told Syrian state news agency SANA that a second suicide bomber blew himself up just 15 minutes after the suicide bomber attack in the al-Asi square.