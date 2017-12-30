Binali Yıldırım: Whole world will recognize E. Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ “In near future the whole world will recognize the Eastern Jerusalem as Palestinian capital. Thus the existing problem will find its solution.”

Report informs referring to the NTV channel, Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım said.

Prime minister also brought an example: “Turkey won’t give to anyone even a stone neither on eastern, nor in the south-eastern section of the Aegean Sea. Perhaps someone may want for certain place but it can be a mistake for them. Whole the world should know that such thing will not happen.”