Big protests in Brazil demand President Rousseff's impeachment

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ More than a million Brazilians have joined demonstrations against President Dilma Rousseff, with many asking for her impeachment.

The protesters say the president must have known about a corruption scandal in the state oil firm, Petrobras. The political opposition say much of the alleged bribery took place when she was head of the company. But Ms Rousseff has been exonerated in an investigation by the attorney general and denies involvement.

Most of the politicians accused of taking bribes in a kickback scheme come from the governing coalition. After the protests, the government promised a series of measures to combat corruption and impunity.

Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo said the government saw the rallies as an "expression of democracy".