Belgian court will judge a man who tried to commit terrorist attack in Antwerp

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian court will decide on the arrest of suspect who tried to commit terrorist attack in Antwerp.

Report informs citing the foreign media, detained man originally from Tunisia.

Notably, yesterday, French resident tried to drive over pedestrians on a crowded shopping street in the Belgian port city of Antwerp on Thursday, and a rifle and several knives were found in the vehicle. Police tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to obey and drove the street, where there were many people. Pedestrians reacted in time and managed to disperse, no one was hurt.