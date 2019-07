© The National https://report.az/storage/news/2d0f84faece74784b0e913ce27d10a44/a75dd464-3d75-43a4-9af2-04f2dedbdc43_292.jpg

Tunisian President has died at the age of 92

The President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi has died at the age of 92, Report informs citing Interfax.

Earlier, the Tunisian President was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunisia.

Essebsi has been President of Tunisia since late 2014. He recently announced that he will not participate in the presidential elections in November, as the country should be run by a younger man.