Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Beijing required over 2,100 major companies in polluting industries to suspend their production. The city’s air quality index measured over 500 – the worst this year, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

A woman wearing a face mask walks through a shopping and office complex amid heavy pollution and fog in Beijing. Citing a study by US researcher Arden Pope in 2002, alliance legislative candidate Thomas Chan said that each 10 microgram per cubic meter elevation in PM2.5 concentrations was associated with approximately a 6 percent and 8 percent increased risk of cardiopulmonary disease and lung cancer mortality respectively.

Outside Beijing, the readings were was as high as 976 micrograms in the suburban region of Liulihe.

At 5pm (local), the density of particles of 2.5 microns in diameter (PM 2.5) reached 625 micrograms per cubic meter of air, according to the reference levels measured by the US Embassy in Beijing.

Officials issued an “orange” alert, the second highest of four danger levels, urging the city’s 22.5 million residents to stay indoors.