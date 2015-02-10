​Bashar al-Assad is ready to cooperate to combat ISIS militants

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is ready to cooperate to fight against Islamic state militants. Report informs, Mr. Assad stated this to the BBC.

According to Assad, his government is receiving messages from the US-led coalition battling the jihadist group, Islamic State. Syrian president also stated that there had been no direct co-operation since air strikes began in Syria in September.

In an interview, Mr. Bashar al-Assad ruled out the possibility of direct participation of Syria in the international coalition against Islamic state. "No, we definitely cannot do that, we do not want this for one simple reason: because we cannot be in alliance with countries that support terrorism", said the president of Syria.

At the same time, Bashar al-Assad stressed that he was not against cooperation with other countries to jointly confront Islamic state, but he opposed direct talks with representatives of the Syrian leadership with the United States.