Barcelona holds march of thousands in memory of terrorist attack victims

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Several thousand people are participating on Friday in Barcelona march in memory of Catalonia victims, Report informs citing TASS.

The action began at noon with a minute of silence in Plaça de Catalunya central square. Then the gathered went along Rambla Street, where terrorist attack committed on August 17. Officials of the Catalan authorities participate in the march. The participants chant: "I'm not afraid!".

Dozens of law enforcement officers ensure order during the action. Rambla is closed for traffic.