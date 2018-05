Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ A perpetrator has taken hostages during a bank-hold-up in the town of Erpfendorf, in the Tyrol resort area of Austria.

Report informs citing the TASS, local media report citing police. Law enforcement have deployed forces, including special ops to the site.

Surrounding buildings have been evacuated and the town center is currently closed.

Anti-terrorist special unit Cobra was sent to the area.