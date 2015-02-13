​Ban Ki-moon urges leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to respect agreement to resolve Ukrainian crisis

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the "intensive diplomatic efforts" of the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in order to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Report informs citing the UN News Center, Ban Ki-moon expects that the commitments which have been made in Minsk will be respected by the parties. He also said that the UN is ready to render all possible assistance in resolving the situation.

"The Secretary-General has closely followed the intensive diplomatic efforts of the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in Minsk, Belarus", was stated in a message of the Secretary-General, delivered on his behalf by UN spokesman.

In that regard, the Secretary-General expects that the commitments which have been made in Minsk will be respected by the parties. He urges the parties concerned to ensure that a genuine and lasting cease-fire will commence on 15 February as agreed, paving the way for a broader political settlement of the conflict, based on the Minsk accords.

He commends their perseverance in efforts to bring this violent conflict to an end, which has resulted in the signing of a package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk accords of September 2014.

Ban Ki-moon said that the UN is ready to provide any necessary assistance and noted that the UN supports the full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.