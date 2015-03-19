​Ban Ki-moon: UN will not negotiate with ISIS

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UN will not negotiate with ISIS militants who commit unspeakable atrocities. Report informs, this was stated by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at a press conference in Rome.

However, Ban Ki-moon stressed that it is important for the UN and the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Responding to a question, Ban Ki-moon denied reports that UNICEF allegedly intends to negotiate with ISIS militants. "We claim that we strongly condemn the atrocities committed by them. They have to bear responsibility for what they do", said the Secretary General.

He added that the United Nations is now actively working on a comprehensive action plan to be submitted to the UN General Assembly.

"In April, we along with the President of the General Assembly convoke high-level meeting of the Assembly to discuss ways to counter extremism and terrorism by eliminating the root causes of these events, raising the level of tolerance", said Ban Ki-moon.

He also said that he would invite the heads of states, as well as spiritual and religious leaders from around the world.