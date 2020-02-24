Bahrain confirms first case of coronavirus

The health ministry has confirmed the first case of the сoronavirus in Bahrain after a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus.

According to the Bahraini News Agency, citing the Kingdom's Ministry of Health, the infected person and those who contacted him were isolated under the supervision of a medical team in Manama.

The ministry added it was taking further preventive measures to ensure the virus is contained, including monitoring the health of individuals arriving from infected countries for 14 days.

The death toll from the coronavirus has hit 2,500 in China.