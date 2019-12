© AP https://report.az/storage/news/3aea6021608082a810181847282cc3ff/b3af5199-d2f5-4d27-ad0d-c3d26100b1c6_292.jpg

At least two people were killed, another 22 were injured in clashes between demonstrators and police in Baghdad.

Report informs citing the TASS that Iraqi security forces fired on protesters killing one person. Another demonstrator died from tear gas, used by the police to disperse the crowd.