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    Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, IOM mull expanding co-op

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    • 15 October, 2026
    • 10:53
    Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, IOM mull expanding co-op

    Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov has discussed cooperation with representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Report informs citing the migration service.

    Huseynov met with Lars Johan Lönnback, Head of the IOM Mission in Georgia and Regional Office with Coordination Functions, and Anar Ismayilov, Head of the IOM Mission in Azerbaijan.

    The migration service chief emphasized the importance of continuing joint activities to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration following the second International Migration Review Forum. He highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts as co-chair of the Champion Countries Initiative in defining practical steps for implementing the Global Compact.

    Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Lönnback underscored the importance of the partnership with the SMS and shared his views on the matters raised.

    During the meeting, the officials discussed progress on the joint project "Strengthening Emergency Preparedness Capacity in the Republic of Azerbaijan," as well as prospects for cooperation in expanding migration research in the country.

    Azerbaijan's State Migration Service International Organization of Migration (IOM) Vusal Huseynov
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