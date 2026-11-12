Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's 2028 EPC summit reflects trust, North Macedonian leader says

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 21:11
    Azerbaijan's 2028 EPC summit reflects trust, North Macedonian leader says

    The decision to hold the 2028 European Political Community (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan reflects a degree of trust in the country, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said.

    Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that Siljanovska-Davkova told journalists the decision showed Azerbaijan was seen as a stable country capable of hosting such events.

    "This is a very good step. It reflects a degree of trust and shows that Azerbaijan offers considerable stability. If Azerbaijan is represented here today and the next meeting is to be held there, the conclusion is clear: the EU is expanding its ties with countries in Eurasia and Asia, and Azerbaijan, of course, cannot be left out," she said.

    Asked by Report's correspondent about a possible visit to Azerbaijan, Siljanovska-Davkova said the country was a wonderful place to visit.

    "It really is a wonderful destination for me, thanks to COP and how well it was organized, and also because of Nizami Ganjavi. I learned so much about him. I know how much he means to your culture, your history and your people. We had wonderful discussions at the Global Baku Forum that I will never forget," she said.

    Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan
    Avropa Siyasi Birliyinin Sammitinin 2028-ci ildə Azərbaycanda keçirilməsi ölkəyə olan etimadın göstəricisidir
    Проведение Саммита ЕПС в 2028 году в Азербайджане свидетельствует о доверии к стране
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