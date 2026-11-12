The decision to hold the 2028 European Political Community (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan reflects a degree of trust in the country, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said.

Report's correspondent in Dublin informs that Siljanovska-Davkova told journalists the decision showed Azerbaijan was seen as a stable country capable of hosting such events.

"This is a very good step. It reflects a degree of trust and shows that Azerbaijan offers considerable stability. If Azerbaijan is represented here today and the next meeting is to be held there, the conclusion is clear: the EU is expanding its ties with countries in Eurasia and Asia, and Azerbaijan, of course, cannot be left out," she said.

Asked by Report's correspondent about a possible visit to Azerbaijan, Siljanovska-Davkova said the country was a wonderful place to visit.

"It really is a wonderful destination for me, thanks to COP and how well it was organized, and also because of Nizami Ganjavi. I learned so much about him. I know how much he means to your culture, your history and your people. We had wonderful discussions at the Global Baku Forum that I will never forget," she said.