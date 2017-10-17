Attack on Afghan police station leaves 41 dead, 170 injured - VIDEO - UPDATED

© EPA

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ In an attack on a police station in the Afghan province of Paktiya, 21 members of the security forces and 20 civilians were killed.

Report informs referring to Tolonews, Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Murad Ali Murad stated.

According to the latest report, 170 people were injured.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, the attack was undertaken by five Taliban militants, all of them neutralized.

Among the dead is the head of the police department Turjalay Abdjani.

***12:28

Baku.17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban terrorist militants attacked the police station in Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to Reuters, representatives of local government said.

An attack on police station in Gardez city of Paktika province in Afghanistan killed 15 people, 40 injured.

It was reported that two car bombs driven by terrorists were detonated near police station in Gardez city. After that militants tried to enter the building of police station. But their attack was prevented.