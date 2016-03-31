At least 8 wounded in clashes of Syrian and Afghan migrants in Piraeus, Greece

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Greece’s biggest port where more than 5,700 migrants and refugees are stranded was transformed into a battle zone as opposing camps threw stones and bottles at each other in clashes that continued throughout the night.

Report informs citing the Greek media, there is no official word yet on the cause of the clashes, although according to some reports in the Greek media they erupted after a group of Afghans harassed Syrian women.

Migrants in Piraeus are refusing to be taken to temporary accommodation centers being built by the government amid fears that they will be trapped there and prevented from continuing their journey.

Earlier, some 1,500 migrants and refugees, joined by Greek supporters, marched to the European Commission building in central Athens to protest against a migration agreement between the European Union and Turkey that is due to take full effect Monday.

The migrants chanted "open the borders" and "we are refugees" as they filed past parliament and marched to the EU building in a rally that ended peacefully.

More than 50,000 migrants remain stranded in Greece following border restrictions and closures by Austria and Balkan nations.

Migrants who reached Greece after March 20 are being detained on Greek Islands and are due to be returned to Turkey, starting Monday.