At least 16 people killed in Iraqi city of Karbala as a result of triple bombing

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in a triple bombing in Karbala in northern Iraq. Report informs referring to the Arab media, car bombs have been undermined in different areas of the city.

Аccording to the UN, more than 1.1 thousand people have become victims of the continuing violence in Iraq in the last month. The worst situation in terms of security is in the capital - Baghdad, where 352 Iraqis killed in September, and about a thousand injured.

Also on October 19 terrorist blew himself up at a Shiite mosque in the metropolitan area of El Hares.

12 people were killed and 30 were Injured in this attack.