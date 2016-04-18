Ashton Carter makes unannounced visit to Iraq

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ US Defence Secretary Ash Carter flew into Iraq on Monday to discuss offering more help in the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), possibly including sending in more US troops, officials said, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Carter would meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Defense Minister Khaled al-Obaidi and discuss ways to build on recent gains against the militant group, which also controls large parts of neighbouring Syria, the US officials added.

They declined to say what kind of assistance would be offered, but said it would likely include more US troops on the ground.