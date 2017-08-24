Armenian sentenced to 25 years in US prison for murdering 5-year-old boy

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Aramazd Andressian of Armenian descent, who murdered 5-year-old boy in the US, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors consider that 35-year-old Andressian has killed his son “to get back at his ex-wife Ana Estevez amid a tumultuous divorce.”

“I hope that you will remember for the rest of your life that you have murdered my son. Let your black soul burn in hell. I feel sorry for you,” Ana Estevez said in court.

She called her ex-husband “unlucky and miserable”.

After Aramazd Andressian did not return the boy to his mother following the Disneyland walk, he was reported missing. The prosecutor said that the 35-year-old ethnic Armenian murdered the boy 6,5 hours after they left the theme park on April 21. The child’s body was found near the Kachuma lake in Santa-Barbara on July 1.

The police arrested Aramazd Andressian on June 23 on suspicion of murder.