Arab summit kicks off in Egypt, main theme is Yemen

Baku. 28 March. /REPORT.AZ/ Arab League summit opened on Saturday in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Report informs citing foreign media.

The current, 26th summit held in a very tense situation in the region. The leaders are not waiting for the final half-empty statements, and specific actions that could at least a little to rectify the serious crisis in which more and more immersed Middle East and North Africa.

The situation in Yemen and launched a military operation there will be a key theme of inter-Arab Summit. According to local media reports, before the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh talks were held between the presidents of Egypt, Yemen and Saudi Arabia's King. On the outcome of this meeting closed to the press is not reported.

Another important issue of the summit will be the question of the formation of the pan-Arab armed forces. It is also planned to discuss the conflicts in Libya and Syria, the Palestinian issue, the problem of refugees in the regions covered by the fighting and economic development.