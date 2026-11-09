AP: Germany could elect its first female president

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Germany could elect its first female president after the country's ruling parties rallied behind 61-year-old Ilse Aigner, a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU).

According to the Associated Press, cited by Report, Aigner's candidacy has been endorsed by the leaders of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens, significantly increasing her chances of being elected.

"From my point of view, it is high time a woman took this highest office," Merz said when presenting the politician's candidacy.

Aigner currently serves as President of the Bavarian State Parliament. She previously headed Germany's Ministry of Agriculture and also served as Bavaria's Minister of Economic Affairs and Transport.

The candidate herself said she intended to serve as a unifying figure amid growing political polarisation. She described the support from different political forces as "an important signal against populist and extremist forces".

Germany's presidential election is scheduled for January 30, 2027. Aigner would succeed Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is not eligible to seek a third term.