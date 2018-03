Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Antonov An-2 aircraft has crashed in Amur region, Russia.

Report informs, Regional Ministry of Emergency Situations told the TASS.

"The aircraft took a hard landing, caught fire. Fire crews went to the site, the operational group is working at the scene", the ministry stated.

According to preliminary data, one of the pilots died.

There were no passengers on board.