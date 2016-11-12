American magazine mistakenly publishes issue depicting Hillary Clinton winning

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ American Newsweek mistakenly published an issue depicting Hillary Clinton winning in the US presidential elections.

Report informs citing New York Post, a national recall went out Wednesday for the special "Madam President" issue of Newsweek that was prematurely shipped to stores and newsstands across the country.

Both a Clinton and a Trump commemorative issue were designed and laid out in advance, but believing late last week that Clinton was likely to win, only the Clinton issue shipped.

It was reported that 125,000 magazines printed and shipped. The issue recalled and apology made to the readers.