American diplomats leave embassy building in Moscow

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the US Embassy in Moscow leave the building.

Report informs, minibuses, cars, and passenger buses started to enter the territory of the Embassy on Thursday, April 5, around 04:00.

At 06:28 the column of vehicles left the territory of the American diplomatic mission.

On March 26, the United States and a number of other countries announced that they were expelling Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain on account of poisoning of EX-Colonel of Main Intelligence Directorate Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury.

Russia has taken countermeasures. In particular, it was decided to send away 58 employees of the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees of the Consulate General of the United States in Yekaterinburg.

They are required to leave the territory of the host country until April 5, 2018.