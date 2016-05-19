American B-52 bomber crashes in Guam

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ A B-52 bomber has crashed shortly after take-off at a US base in Guam, the US Air Force says, Report informs citing the BBC.

It says all seven crew members safely left the aircraft after the incident at 08:30 local time (22:30 GMT Wednesday) at Andersen Air Force Base.

The US Air Force told the BBC it was treating the incident as a "mishap".

The bomber was deployed to the US island territory from North Dakota as part of the military's continuous presence in the Pacific.

According to the information, Guam governor's office said: "We assure the public this does not appear to be an attack."