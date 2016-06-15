Alligator drags child into water at Disney resort in Florida

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A search was continuing early Wednesday for a two-year-old boy snatched by an alligator and dragged into the water Tuesday night at a Walt Disney World hotel here.

Report informs referring to the ABC, police said, the incident happened at the Seven Seas Lagoon of the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at about 9:30.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told reporters the tot is one of three children vacationing at the hotel with their parents, from Nebraska.

He said more than 50 law enforcement personnel were taking part in the search, in helicopters and boats, as was an alligator trapper. Dive teams were on standby.

Demings said witnesses told authorities the boy was with his family, playing in about a foot of water when the gator, described as 4 to 6 or 7 feet long, suddenly grabbed him. The boy's father ran into the water to try to help, and his mother may have as well, to no avail, as lifeguards were alerted.